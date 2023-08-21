Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Multiple agencies respond to Rusk County wildfire

Emergency response vehicles at the scene of the Rusk County wildfire.
Emergency response vehicles at the scene of the Rusk County wildfire.(Rusk County Emergency Management and Fire Marshal's Office)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 4:50 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Numerous agencies responded to a large fire in Rusk County Monday afternoon.

According to a Facebook post by Rusk County Emergency Management and Fire Marshal’s Office, the fire occurred in an area of heavy vegetation off CR 324.

The responding agencies were listed as Henderson Fire Department, Church Hill Volunteer Fire Department, Crims Chapel Volunteer Fire Department, Carlisle Volunteer Fire Department, Tatum Volunteer Fire Department, Texas A&M Forest Service, Rusk County Sheriff’s Office, Rusk County Pct. 2, and Rusk County Fire Marshal and Emergency Management Team.

According to the post, aerial resources were on route to the scene to assess and attack the blaze. The post noted that drones are not allowed in the area as the fire is dealt with, and a temporary flight restriction was being requested. Resources from the National Weather Service in Shreveport, La. were requested as well.

