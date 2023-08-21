Monday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! We’re waking up on this Monday to some warm and muggy 70s and 80s with mostly clear skies. Expect ample sunshine this afternoon with another round of very hot highs ranging from 103°-106° for most. An Excessive Heat Warning is in effect as the “feels like” temp could reach upwards of 112°+, and we also have some VERY high fire danger today, so please be sure to report any smoke or fire you see immediately. Unfortunately, our skies are set to remain dry for most, if not all, of this work week as high pressure continues to hold East Texas under a choke hold. Hot and muggy temperatures will continue each and every afternoon this week, with highs easily exceeding 100° so please just do your best to remain hydrated throughout the day and limit your time outdoor if possible. All eyes are on the Gulf of Mexico as we could have a tropical depression or storm form over the next couple of days. This system would likely remain well to the south of us and would push due west toward the south Texas and northeastern Mexico coastline. If we are to get any rain whatsoever, it would be from a weak disturbance that could arrive sometime this Friday or the weekend, although for now any rain that can pop up would be pretty limited. We’ll let you know if anything changes. In the meantime, stay cool y’all.

