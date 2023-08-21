Man arrested after allegedly pointing gun at Camp County deputy

CAMP COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Authorities arrested a man after he pointed a gun at a deputy Sunday morning, then attempted to run.

Camp County Sheriff John Cortelyou said a deputy responded to a call about a disturbance with guns Sunday morning on CR 2417. Upon arrival, the deputy said he saw a man, identified as Cason Paul Green, 27, run across the yard in front of a trailer house.

“When Green got to the trailer house, he picked up a long gun from the porch in front of the trailer and pointed it at Deputy Carrigo, who ordered him to put the gun down,” Cortelyou said.

An officer with the Pittsburg Police Department then arrived as backup, and Green ran into the trailer with the gun, according to Cortelyou. Both officers then reported hearing a shot from inside the trailer and began to secure the perimeter, calling for more backup.

Three more officers arrived, and Mount Pleasant SWAT was brought in when contact could not be made with Green, Cortelyou said. SWAT cleared the trailer and discovered that Green had left through the rear door before the perimeter had been secured.

“After the trailer was cleared, a search was started for Green,” Cortelyou said. “He was apprehended along Lake Bob Sandlin in the Havensport area.”

Green was booked into the Camp County Jail and charged with aggravated assault against a public servant.

