Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check
Thank A Nurse

Lufkin woman dies of injuries 2 days after crash

Lufkin police responding to scene of crash.
Lufkin police responding to scene of crash.(City of Lufkin)
By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 11:03 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - A Lufkin woman died in a hospital Wednesday after a Monday evening crash.

Mary Greer, 68, was in a crash Monday evening around 6:24 p.m., according to a release from the city. The release said Greer was driving northbound on Sayers Street, and failed to yield the right of way at a stop sign on Ellen Trout Drive. Her car crossed into the path of a westbound Ford F-150, the release said, and spun off the road, downing a light pole after being struck.

According to the release, Greer appeared to not have been wearing a seatbelt, and was taken to a local hospital for her injuries. She died in the hospital on Wednesday.

TxDOT responded to the scene for the downed light pole, and traffic was slowed in the area for around an hour.

Copyright 2023 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A boat was found crashed on Lake Palestine this morning
Man found deceased after boat crash in Lake Palestine
Homes along county roads near the fire were evacuated Sunday evening.
Panola County crews respond to 746-acre Clear Lake Wildfire near Galloway community
Officers said the incident took place near Bird Island on the north end of the lake, across...
1 seriously injured after jumping from boat into Henderson County lake
Dry grasses are the perfect fuel for wildfires.
National Weather Service issues East Texas fire danger statement for Sunday, Red Flag Warnings for Monday
Spann Wildfire in Shelby County
Spann Wildfire in Shelby County grows to 500 acres as multiple crews respond

Latest News

‘Brain Scientist Dads’ program helps new fathers across East Texas engage early on to help...
Tyler hospital partnership enables new fathers to assist in early brain development
Stephanie Brasher (left) and Herbert Simpson, both of Tyler, are charged with capital murder in...
Tyler police arrest 1, charge 2 in connection with February fatal shooting
Man arrested after allegedly pointing gun at Camp County deputy
‘Brain Scientist Dads’ program helps new fathers across East Texas engage early on to help...
Tyler hospital partnership enables new fathers to assist in early brain development