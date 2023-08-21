Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Hay baler sparks wildfire in Trinity County

A hay baler sparked a wildfire that burned through the woods around Dukes Road near Apple Springs on Monday.
By Brittany Hunter
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 5:41 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
TRINITY COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - A hay baler sparked a wildfire that burned through the woods around Dukes Road near Apple Springs on Monday.

Trinity Fire and Rescue stated that Texas Parks and Wildlife game wardens, the Trinity County Sheriff’s Office, and multiple volunteer fire departments in the Apple Springs region responded to a wooded area that caught on fire from a tractor and hay baler being used on the property.

By about 3:40 p.m., Sheriff Woody Wallace claimed the wildfire was under control, crediting a quick response from nearby agencies. The forest service and other firefighters were still on scene putting out spot fires.

“The hot dry weather is going to only get worse over the course of a few weeks,” Wallace said. “Please be mindful with anything that could start a fire.”

Trinity County fire
Trinity County fire(Trinity County Sheriff's Office)
