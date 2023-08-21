Gregg County commissioners approve fiscal year 2024 budget

GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Gregg County has joined a list of other East Texas counties where the tax rate is going down.

County Judge Bill Stoudt said the newly approved tax rate is going from 0.2817 to 0.2780. This is because of rising home values.

“A lot of people weren’t expecting values to go up like they did, and it’s all just getting the market values on the tax value versus what they just used to be historically. So, we can drop the tax rate, and it’s just that much more we can save the taxpayers,” Stoudt said.

Commissioners also approved the fiscal year 2024 budget. The budget shows an increase of a little over 9.2 million dollars for capital improvements, compared to last year. Stoudt said the big projects are the county’s parking garage bond update and two precinct offices.

“What I have tried to do over the years is build our infrastructure up and correct our infrastructure and to make it better for the next 20 years. We are going to see population growth in East Texas, so we need to make sure that we have all our facilities ready to go when we deal with that change in population,” Stoudt said.

The budget for the sheriff’s office also saw an increase of around 1.2 million dollars to help with staffing shortages.

“We’ve increased the pay scale on the jailer side and also on the patrol side, and we think that will go a long way to start getting our law enforcement where we need it to be. We still don’t have it where we need it to be, but we’re working on it,” Stoudt said.

Stoudt said operational funds will see an increase of a little under 3.5 million dollars due to a 4% increase from the cost-of-living adjustment.

“Gregg County is one of the lowest compared to other counties our size in the state, and that was another focus to try and get that done to try and correct that,” Stoudt said.

To look at the fully approved fiscal year 2024 budget, click here.

