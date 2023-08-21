Gilmer hosts Chapel Hill in Week 1 Game of the Week

GILMER, Texas (KLTV) - Two traditional football heavyweights clash in the Red Zone Week 1 Game of the Week.

The Gilmer Buckeyes host the Chapel Hill Bulldogs. Both teams saw deep runs in the playoffs last year.

Chapel Hill made it to the regional finals before losing to Boerne, 35-0. Gilmer made it to the regional quarterfinals before losing to Carthage, 28-7.

Chapel Hill and Gilmer met in Week 1 in 2022 with Gilmer winning, 51-27.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.