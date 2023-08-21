Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
By Katie Vossler
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 5:56 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
East Texas (KLTV) - Good Evening, East Texas!  It’s been another hot one and temperatures are beginning to cool, but doing so very slowly.  We’ll be in the 90s this evening with fair skies and drop into the 80s after midnight.  If you’re lucky enough, some areas in East Texas will drop into the upper 70s by morning.  The Excessive Heat Warning continues until 9 a.m. Tuesday and then drops to a heat advisory through Tuesday evening.  This is because easterly winds will bring in slightly lower humidity, but it won’t be enough to feel much of a difference out there.  Triple digit heat continues all week with a very weak cold front moving in this weekend and that will hopefully bring a slight chance for rain.

