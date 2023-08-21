Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check
Thank A Nurse

Data compromises on track to set a new record

Record setting 951 data breaches reported in Q2
By Rachel DePompa
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 3:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(InvestigateTV) — Through the first half of 2023 the Identity Theft Resource Center (ITRC) tracked nearly 1,400 data compromises, higher than the total compromises reported every year between 2005 and 2020 except for 2017.

ITRC Chief Operating Officer James Lee said the large number of data breaches means users need to be more careful than ever.

“Be very sure who you’re giving your information to, because sometimes you don’t need to share all the information that you do,” Lee said. “And if you don’t share it, then it can’t be misused against you. If a business loses control of it.”

If you do have to provide information, Lee said consider requesting a credit freeze.

“You freeze your credit because what criminals do today is they want to impersonate you. They want to open up new accounts by pretending to be you,” Lee explained. “So, freeze your credit. And that makes sure that no one can use that information to open up a new credit account.”

Lee said he recommends a credit freeze because, unlike credit monitoring, it’s preventative.

He also recommended parents freeze their child’s credit. Their information is even more valuable than most adults because it hasn’t been used and abuse often isn’t discovered for a long time.

Lastly, Lee reminded consumers to make sure each of their online accounts have a unique password. This is one of many tips the ITRC has to protect against identity theft.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A boat was found crashed on Lake Palestine this morning
Man found deceased after boat crash in Lake Palestine
Homes along county roads near the fire were evacuated Sunday evening.
Panola County crews respond to 746-acre Clear Lake Wildfire near Galloway community
Officers said the incident took place near Bird Island on the north end of the lake, across...
1 seriously injured after jumping from boat into Henderson County lake
Spann Wildfire in Shelby County
Spann Wildfire in Shelby County grows to 500 acres as multiple crews respond
Dry grasses are the perfect fuel for wildfires.
National Weather Service issues East Texas fire danger statement for Sunday, Red Flag Warnings for Monday

Latest News

FILE - The son, left, and daughter, back right, of Pittsburgh dentist Lawrence "Larry" Rudolph...
Dentist convicted of killing wife on African safari given life sentence and over $15M in penalty
State Patrol said the semitrailer then went off the overpass bridge and began to roll, finally...
Dog lone survivor of horrific rollover crash that killed truck driver, other dog
Emergency response vehicles at the scene of the Rusk County wildfire.
Multiple agencies respond to Rusk County wildfire
A boat was found crashed on Lake Palestine this morning
Authorities release name of man who died in Lake Palestine boating crash
FILE - Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump speaks as he visits the...
Trump’s bond agreement set at $200,000 in Georgia election case