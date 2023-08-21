Classes cancelled for Jacksonville Middle School due to water pipe issues

JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KLTV) - Jacksonville ISD announced the cancellation of classes for all students of Jacksonville Middle School due to a discovered water pipe issue.

According to a social media post on the Jacksonville ISD official Facebook page, the water pipe issue was discovered shortly before the start of the school day. The school district went on to state that any students who have already been picked up by a school bus will subsequently be returned home.

Jacksonville ISD did no provide further information on the cause of the issue or when they expect the campus to reopen for classes.

