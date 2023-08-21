Cherokee County Pct. 2 commissioner agrees to probation, fine in drunk driving plea

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A member of the Cherokee County Commissioners Court has agreed to a probated jail sentence, among other punishments, as part of a plea deal.

Steven Norton, commissioner for Cherokee County Pct. 2, was arrested Friday, Aug. 12 on a count of driving while intoxicated and evading arrest. For the driving while intoxicated charge, Norton agreed to plead guilty in exchange for one year of probation, a $2,500 fine, 20 hours of community service and to have a breathalyzer ignition lock placed on his vehicle. The evading arrest charge is a felony and is therefore being handled by the Cherokee County District Attorney’s office.

Cherokee County Attorney Dana Young said that Norton was not asked to resign his position of commissioner and that her office had not received any calls or input from voters for that to happen.

According to an arrest affidavit, Norton asked officers “if we knew who he was” and called a DPS trooper a derogatory name.

The affidavit states Norton was driving recklessly from Jacksonville to Rusk and dispatch received multiple calls that he was running people off the roadway on U.S. 69 before he turned west on FM 2972.

