Authorities release name of man who died in Lake Palestine boating crash

DOGWOOD CITY, Texas (KLTV) - Game wardens have released the name of a man who died after a boat crashed into the pillar of a highway bridge on Sunday.

Robbie Conrad Bristol, 44, of Lindale, was ejected from a boat that crashed in Lake Palestine, according to Texas Parks and Wildlife.

He reportedly struck a concrete pillar under the Highway 155 bridge just north of the Henderson County line. His body was recovered hours later after authorities found the boat and searched the lake.

Related:

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.