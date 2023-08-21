Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check
Thank A Nurse

Anderson County fights Rumps fire, unnamed 30-acre fire with air attacks

Bucket helicopter fighting Anderson County fire.
Bucket helicopter fighting Anderson County fire.(Anderson County Texas Emergency Management Office)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 12:53 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Anderson County has four wildfires contained, with two remaining active.

As of 12 p.m. Monday, the remaining active wildfires in Anderson County are reported by the Texas A&M Forest Service at 30 acres and 50 percent containment, and 200 acres with 80 percent containment. The second fire is now being called the Rumps fire.

Airplane dropping water to fight Anderson County fire.
Airplane dropping water to fight Anderson County fire.(Anderson County Texas Emergency Management Office)

An Anderson County Texas Emergency Management Office Facebook post said the fires are being fought with air attacks, and included pictures show a helicopter and airplane dumping water from the sky.

The Anderson County EMO post also noted that drones are not allowed in the area as the wildfire is being fought, and they urged residents to stay clear of the area.

Airplane dropping water to fight Anderson County fire.
Airplane dropping water to fight Anderson County fire.(Anderson County Texas Emergency Management Office)

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A boat was found crashed on Lake Palestine this morning
Man found deceased after boat crash in Lake Palestine
Homes along county roads near the fire were evacuated Sunday evening.
Panola County crews respond to 746-acre Clear Lake Wildfire near Galloway community
Officers said the incident took place near Bird Island on the north end of the lake, across...
1 seriously injured after jumping from boat into Henderson County lake
Dry grasses are the perfect fuel for wildfires.
National Weather Service issues East Texas fire danger statement for Sunday, Red Flag Warnings for Monday
Spann Wildfire in Shelby County
Spann Wildfire in Shelby County grows to 500 acres as multiple crews respond

Latest News

‘Brain Scientist Dads’ program helps new fathers across East Texas engage early on to help...
Tyler hospital partnership enables new fathers to assist in early brain development
Homes along county roads near the fire were evacuated Sunday evening.
Panola County crews respond to 746-acre Clear Lake Wildfire near Galloway community
Stephanie Brasher (left) and Herbert Simpson, both of Tyler, are charged with capital murder in...
Tyler police arrest 1, charge 2 in connection with February fatal shooting
Man arrested after allegedly pointing gun at Camp County deputy