Anderson County fights Rumps fire, unnamed 30-acre fire with air attacks

ANDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Anderson County has four wildfires contained, with two remaining active.

As of 12 p.m. Monday, the remaining active wildfires in Anderson County are reported by the Texas A&M Forest Service at 30 acres and 50 percent containment, and 200 acres with 80 percent containment. The second fire is now being called the Rumps fire.

Airplane dropping water to fight Anderson County fire. (Anderson County Texas Emergency Management Office)

An Anderson County Texas Emergency Management Office Facebook post said the fires are being fought with air attacks, and included pictures show a helicopter and airplane dumping water from the sky.

The Anderson County EMO post also noted that drones are not allowed in the area as the wildfire is being fought, and they urged residents to stay clear of the area.

Airplane dropping water to fight Anderson County fire. (Anderson County Texas Emergency Management Office)

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.