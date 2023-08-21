Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Watching the Gulf of Mexico today as we could see a Tropical Storm form overnight tonight. If it does, it will be named ‘Harold’. Tropical Storm Warnings for the central and southern coast of Texas. It should move inland early tomorrow morning, shortly after sunrise south of Corpus Christi...north of Brownsville. No impacts expected here in East Texas. Very Hot Temperatures, Near Record High Temperatures are expected for the entire week in East Texas. Red Flag Warnings are in effect...meaning low humidity values and high fire danger are occurring. Excessive Heat Warnings are likely all week long!!! No Rain this week. A few showers are possible over the weekend, but the chances are quite low. Triple digit high temperatures for the next 7 days. Stay HYDRATED. Stay COOL! This will end someday. The last rainfall that has occurred in East Texas for Tyler was 7/16...the same for Longview. Lufkin’s last rain occurred on 7/22. We need rain! Please PRAY!!!

