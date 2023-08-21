Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check
Thank A Nurse

2 teens arrested, 2 sought in a drive-by shooting that mistakenly killed a 5-year-old girl

Albuquerque police leaders discussed the charges filed against four teenagers accused in the...
Albuquerque police leaders discussed the charges filed against four teenagers accused in the murder of a 5-year-old child.(Albuquerque Police Department)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 5:57 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Four teenagers have been charged in a drive-by shooting that mistakenly killed a 5-year-old girl as she slept inside a trailer home in southwest Albuquerque last week, authorities said Monday.

City police said the girl wasn’t targeted and a teenage boy living in the trailer with his grandmother had a feud since middle school with one of the charged teens and the dispute had escalated.

Two boys, ages 15 and 16, are in custody while two brothers, ages 15 and 17, still are being sought in the murder case, police said at a news conference.

The Associated Press is not naming the four teens because they are juveniles.

Police said the teens were in two stolen vehicles that entered a mobile home park around 6 a.m. on Aug. 13.

They say several gunshots were fired from at least one of the vehicles toward a trailer where Galilea Samaniego was sleeping with her two sisters.

Police said Samaniego was struck in the head by a bullet and later died at a hospital.

They said the four suspects have been charged with an open count of murder, conspiracy, shooting at a dwelling or occupied building, shooting at or from a motor vehicle, and unlawful taking of a motor vehicle.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A boat was found crashed on Lake Palestine this morning
Man found deceased after boat crash in Lake Palestine
Homes along county roads near the fire were evacuated Sunday evening.
Panola County crews respond to 746-acre Clear Lake Wildfire near Galloway community
Officers said the incident took place near Bird Island on the north end of the lake, across...
1 seriously injured after jumping from boat into Henderson County lake
Spann Wildfire in Shelby County
Spann Wildfire in Shelby County grows to 500 acres as multiple crews respond
Dry grasses are the perfect fuel for wildfires.
National Weather Service issues East Texas fire danger statement for Sunday, Red Flag Warnings for Monday

Latest News

Watch KLTV 7 News at 10.
Gregg County Budget
Watch KLTV 7 News at 10.
Mineola Country Club Fire
Watch KLTV 7 News at 10.
Panola County Wildfire
Stephanie Brasher (left), Herbert Simpson (middle), and Anthony Lee Taylor, all of Tyler, are...
Affidavit reveals robbery plot that turned into murder of Tyler man
Spann Wildfire in Shelby County
Spann Wildfire in Shelby County grows to 500 acres as multiple crews respond