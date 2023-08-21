$1.7M investment in Flint-area water infrastructure announced

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Residents of a Flint-area community will soon have improved water infrastructure thanks to a nearly $2 million investment.

Texas Water Utilities, which provides water and wastewater service to customers in Pine Trail Shores, announced an investment of $1.7 million in the area’s water infrastructure. The investment will include the construction and installation of a new water well to replace the system’s existing well. This project will increase water production and achieve higher flow rate and water quality for Texas Water Utilities customers in the community near Tyler, Texas.

The project began Monday and has a projected completion date near the end of 2023. Texas Water Utilities said that no road closures or service disruptions are planned at this time, however, there will be a road-crossing installation on Channel View Drive. The utility asks that the community slow down while driving through this crossing.

Texas Water Utilities customers can sign-up to receive alerts by visiting swwc.com/myaccount and can check the neighborhood’s system status by visiting the neighborhood dashboard swwc.com/texas/neighborhood-dashboard.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.