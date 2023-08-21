Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check
Thank A Nurse

$1.7M investment in Flint-area water infrastructure announced

Texas Water Utilities
Texas Water Utilities(Texas Water Utilities)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 5:04 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Residents of a Flint-area community will soon have improved water infrastructure thanks to a nearly $2 million investment.

Texas Water Utilities, which provides water and wastewater service to customers in Pine Trail Shores, announced an investment of $1.7 million in the area’s water infrastructure. The investment will include the construction and installation of a new water well to replace the system’s existing well. This project will increase water production and achieve higher flow rate and water quality for Texas Water Utilities customers in the community near Tyler, Texas.

The project began Monday and has a projected completion date near the end of 2023. Texas Water Utilities said that no road closures or service disruptions are planned at this time, however, there will be a road-crossing installation on Channel View Drive. The utility asks that the community slow down while driving through this crossing.

Texas Water Utilities customers can sign-up to receive alerts by visiting swwc.com/myaccount and can check the neighborhood’s system status by visiting the neighborhood dashboard swwc.com/texas/neighborhood-dashboard.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A boat was found crashed on Lake Palestine this morning
Man found deceased after boat crash in Lake Palestine
Homes along county roads near the fire were evacuated Sunday evening.
Panola County crews respond to 746-acre Clear Lake Wildfire near Galloway community
Officers said the incident took place near Bird Island on the north end of the lake, across...
1 seriously injured after jumping from boat into Henderson County lake
Spann Wildfire in Shelby County
Spann Wildfire in Shelby County grows to 500 acres as multiple crews respond
Dry grasses are the perfect fuel for wildfires.
National Weather Service issues East Texas fire danger statement for Sunday, Red Flag Warnings for Monday

Latest News

Emergency response vehicles at the scene of the Rusk County wildfire.
Multiple agencies respond to Rusk County wildfire
A boat was found crashed on Lake Palestine this morning
Authorities release name of man who died in Lake Palestine boating crash
Steven Norton
Cherokee County Pct. 2 commissioner agrees to probation, fine in drunk driving plea
‘Brain Scientist Dads’ program helps new fathers across East Texas engage early on to help...
Tyler hospital partnership enables new fathers to assist in early brain development