WATCH: Ed Sheeran works shift at Lego Store at Mall of America

From TMX

MINNEAPOLIS, Minnesota (KLTV) - Ed Sheeran surprised shoppers at Minnesota’s Mall of America on Saturday by working a shift at the LEGO store.

Sheeran stopped by the LEGO store and performed his hit “Lego House” ahead of his concert at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis later on Saturday night.

A video shared by a TikTok user shows the 32-year-old singer decked out in a yellow apron performing an acoustic rendition of “Lego House” in the store.

”I’m here at the Mall of America in Minnesota, and I have my Lego outfit on to go and be a brick specialist at the Lego store and then play ‘Lego House’,” Sheeran said in an Instagram video.

Sheeran is currently on the U.S. leg of his Mathematics Tour, which will stop next in Seattle, WA.

