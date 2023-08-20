Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Washington hosts Dallas following Ogunbowale’s 30-point game

Dallas plays the Washington Mystics after Arike Ogunbowale scored 30 points in the Wings’ 95-75 win against the Connecticut Sun
Dallas Wings
Dallas Wings(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 20, 2023 at 12:33 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Dallas Wings (17-14, 9-7 Western Conference) at Washington Mystics (15-16, 8-9 Eastern Conference)

Washington; Sunday, 3 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK WNBA LINE: Wings -5.5; over/under is 165.5

BOTTOM LINE: Dallas visits the Washington Mystics after Arike Ogunbowale scored 30 points in the Wings' 95-75 victory over the Connecticut Sun.

The Mystics are 10-5 in home games. Washington ranks third in the Eastern Conference in team defense, giving up 81.8 points while holding opponents to 44.3% shooting.

The Wings have gone 7-8 away from home. Dallas is the top team in the Western Conference with 41.7 points per game in the paint led by Natasha Howard averaging 9.9.

The teams play for the fourth time this season. The Wings won the last matchup 90-62 on July 29. Teaira McCowan scored 18 points to help lead the Wings to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tianna Hawkins is averaging nine points and 5.1 rebounds for the Mystics. Brittney Sykes is averaging 19.8 points over the last 10 games for Washington.

Satou Sabally is scoring 18.0 points per game and averaging 8.5 rebounds for the Wings. Ogunbowale is averaging 3.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Dallas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mystics: 4-6, averaging 80.0 points, 29.4 rebounds, 19.2 assists, 9.3 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 86.3 points per game.

Wings: 5-5, averaging 89.3 points, 38.1 rebounds, 21.5 assists, 7.5 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 87.1 points.

INJURIES: Mystics: Shakira Austin: out (return to play maintenance), Elena Delle Donne: out (ankle), Kristi Toliver: out (plantar fasciitis).

Wings: Lou Lopez Senechal: out (knee), Diamond DeShields: out (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

