Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check
Thank A Nurse

Panola County crews respond to 300-acre wildfire near Galloway community

Smoke rises above Flatwoods VFD from a 300-acre fire near the Galloway community.
Smoke rises above Flatwoods VFD from a 300-acre fire near the Galloway community.(KLTV)
By Brittany Hunter
Published: Aug. 20, 2023 at 6:37 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANOLA COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Multiple crews are responding to a large wildfire near the Galloway community on FM 31 South. The Texas A&M Forest Service indicates the fire has claimed 300 acres and is 0% contained as of about 6:30 p.m. on Sunday.

Panola County deputies have said the fire is in the Yellow Dog area, and authorities are in the process of evacuating residents along CR 452 and CR 453.

If you are still near the fire zone and need assistance evacuating, call dispatch at 911 or 903-693-0333.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

TRAFFIC ALERT: Tyler police, fire at scene of fatal wreck on S. Broadway near Toll 49
Tyler police identify man killed in S. Broadway wreck Friday night
Jonas Bare and Cynthia Hovesepian have been found after they went missing for nearly a week...
Missing hikers found after disappearing in Alaskan wilderness for nearly a week
Lufkin City Council members consider ordinance for short-term rental properties
Lufkin City Council members consider ordinance for short-term rental properties
Multiple fire crews have responded to a barn fire.
Crews respond to barn fire in Smith County, work to protect farmhouse
FILE - Effects of Hurricane Hilary were felt along beaches near San Jose del Cabo, Mexico.
Tropical Storm Hilary swirls northward packing deadly rainfall along Mexico’s Baja coast

Latest News

Officers said the incident took place near Bird Island on the north end of the lake, across...
1 seriously injured after jumping from boat into Henderson County lake
Lufkin weather
Sunday temperatures in Lufkin tie all-time record high
Founder of St. Francis Animal Rescue Ann Doyle-Anderson
House bill changes licensing rules for dog, cat breeders
Founder of St. Francis Animal Rescue Ann Doyle-Anderson
WebXtra: House bill changes licensing rules for dog, cat breeders