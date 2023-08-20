Panola County crews respond to 300-acre wildfire near Galloway community

PANOLA COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Multiple crews are responding to a large wildfire near the Galloway community on FM 31 South. The Texas A&M Forest Service indicates the fire has claimed 300 acres and is 0% contained as of about 6:30 p.m. on Sunday.

Panola County deputies have said the fire is in the Yellow Dog area, and authorities are in the process of evacuating residents along CR 452 and CR 453.

If you are still near the fire zone and need assistance evacuating, call dispatch at 911 or 903-693-0333.

