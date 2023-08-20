Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Houston Astros star Jose Altuve reaches 2,000 career hits

Astros star Jose Altuve has reached 2,000 career hits, becoming the third player in franchise history to reach the milestone
Houston Astros
Houston Astros(MGN)
By JOSHUA KOCH
Published: Aug. 20, 2023 at 12:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HOUSTON (AP) — Houston Astros star Jose Altuve has reached 2,000 career hits, becoming the third player in franchise history to reach the milestone.

Altuve hit a leadoff single in the fifth inning against Seattle Mariners right-hander Logan Gilbert on Saturday night. He was thrown out trying to stretch the play into a double, but the Minute Maid Park crowd was ready to celebrate.

As Altuve trotted toward the dugout, a 2,000-hit graphic was displayed on the jumbotron and the eight-time All-Star tipped his helmet to the roaring crowd. With the fans still cheering, Altuve stepped up out of the dugout for a curtain call, once again tipping his helmet.

Hall of Famers Craig Biggio (3,060) and Jeff Bagwell (2,314) also reached 2,000 hits with the Astros. They were both in attendance on Saturday night.

The 33-year-old Altuve also singled on Gilbert's first pitch of the game. The 2017 AL MVP slowly trotted down to first base as a fan in the stands updated a homemade poster to 1,999.

Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman, Pirates outfielder Andrew McCutchen and White Sox infielder Elvis Andrus also reached 2,000 career hits this season. Andrus got his milestone hit on April 5. Freeman accomplished the feat on June 25, and McCutchen reached the milestone on June 11.

There are seven active MLB players with at least 2,000 hits: Miguel Cabrera, Joey Votto, Nelson Cruz, Andrus, McCutchen and Freeman.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

