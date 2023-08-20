Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check
Thank A Nurse

House bill changes licensing rules for dog, cat breeders

Founder of St. Francis Animal Rescue Ann Doyle-Anderson speaks on HB 2238, which relates to the licensing and regulation of dog and cat breeders.
By Mariela Gonzalez
Published: Aug. 20, 2023 at 4:36 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - Founder of St. Francis Animal Rescue Ann Doyle-Anderson speaks on HB 2238, which relates to the licensing and regulation of dog and cat breeders.

The new bill will reduce the number of adult intact female dogs or cats that a person engaged in breeding is allowed to have before being required to have a license, from 11 animals to 5.

Breeding facilities must be licensed by January 2024. Failing to comply can result in shutdowns and fines.

The new law goes into effect on Sept. 1.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

TRAFFIC ALERT: Tyler police, fire at scene of fatal wreck on S. Broadway near Toll 49
Tyler police identify man killed in S. Broadway wreck Friday night
Jonas Bare and Cynthia Hovesepian have been found after they went missing for nearly a week...
Missing hikers found after disappearing in Alaskan wilderness for nearly a week
Lufkin City Council members consider ordinance for short-term rental properties
Lufkin City Council members consider ordinance for short-term rental properties
Multiple fire crews have responded to a barn fire.
Crews respond to barn fire in Smith County, work to protect farmhouse
FILE - Effects of Hurricane Hilary were felt along beaches near San Jose del Cabo, Mexico.
Tropical Storm Hilary swirls northward packing deadly rainfall along Mexico’s Baja coast

Latest News

Founder of St. Francis Animal Rescue Ann Doyle-Anderson
WebXtra: House bill changes licensing rules for dog, cat breeders
Authorities are conducting a missing persons search in Lake Palestine after a boat was found...
Authorities conducting missing persons search in Lake Palestine after apparent boat crash
A boat was found crashed on Lake Palestine this morning
Man found deceased after boat crash in Lake Palestine
Sheeran stopped by the LEGO store and performed his hit “Lego House.” Credit: @nicole.este /...
WATCH: Ed Sheeran works shift at Lego Store at Mall of America