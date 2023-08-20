Authorities conducting missing persons search in Lake Palestine after apparent boat crash

DOGWOOD CITY, Texas (KLTV) - Authorities are conducting a missing persons search in Lake Palestine after a boat was found abandoned this morning, appearing to have crashed.

KLTV received an anonymous tip around 10 a.m. this morning that police were searching the Smith County side of Lake Palestine. Authorities were searching the waters near the Highway 155 bridge in Dogwood City.

Shortly after, Smith County fire and sheriff’s office representatives arrived and taped off the search area. A drone was being used to search the waters as well.

A viewer has submitted a photo of a crashed boat on a different site, away from the search area.

Authorities on the scene could not speak to the nature of the investigation. The person’s identity has not been released at this time. This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is available.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.