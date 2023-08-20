1 seriously injured after jumping from boat into Henderson County lake

GUN BARREL CITY, Texas (KLTV) - A person was seriously injured on Saturday after jumping out of a boat into Cedar Creek Reservoir while water levels were low from drought.

According to the Gun Barrel City Fire Department, dispatch received a call at about 6 p.m. from boaters on Cedar Creek Reservoir claiming a person was in the water and had been injured from jumping out of a boat. Officers said the incident took place near Bird Island on the north end of the lake, across from the bridge that runs between Gun Barrel City and Seven Points.

Due to low water levels, the rescue boat had to stop about 100 feet from the patient, and Gun Barrel City Assistant Fire Chief Jason Raney and Senior Training Officer and Paramedic for UT Health Richard McFaddin waded over to the patient on foot.

With the help of other boaters on scene, the officers were able to use a stokes basket equipped with a special flotation collar to keep the patient above water while wading back to the rescue boat. The person was safely moved from the rescue boat to an EMS stretcher, then taken to a nearby hospital, authorities said.

“The water rescue today went very smoothly,” Raney said. “Our department, along with UT Health EMS and other lake area departments, conducted a joint water rescue training in June. One of the rescue scenarios we practiced extensively was identical to what we encountered today. Richard McFaddin was one of the instructors at the training. We were very fortunate that he was on duty today and responded.”

Gun Barrel City Fire Chief Joseph Lindaman noted that the specialized equipment used in the rescue was acquired by the city last year, and an emphasis on water rescue training began from that time.

“We will take the lessons learned from today and incorporate them into our future training,” Lindaman said.

