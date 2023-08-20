Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check
Thank A Nurse

1 seriously injured after jumping from boat into Henderson County lake

Officers said the incident took place near Bird Island on the north end of the lake, across...
Officers said the incident took place near Bird Island on the north end of the lake, across from the bridge that runs between Gun Barrel City and Seven Points.(Gun Barrel City Fire Department)
By Brittany Hunter
Published: Aug. 20, 2023 at 6:13 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GUN BARREL CITY, Texas (KLTV) - A person was seriously injured on Saturday after jumping out of a boat into Cedar Creek Reservoir while water levels were low from drought.

According to the Gun Barrel City Fire Department, dispatch received a call at about 6 p.m. from boaters on Cedar Creek Reservoir claiming a person was in the water and had been injured from jumping out of a boat. Officers said the incident took place near Bird Island on the north end of the lake, across from the bridge that runs between Gun Barrel City and Seven Points.

Due to low water levels, the rescue boat had to stop about 100 feet from the patient, and Gun Barrel City Assistant Fire Chief Jason Raney and Senior Training Officer and Paramedic for UT Health Richard McFaddin waded over to the patient on foot.

With the help of other boaters on scene, the officers were able to use a stokes basket equipped with a special flotation collar to keep the patient above water while wading back to the rescue boat. The person was safely moved from the rescue boat to an EMS stretcher, then taken to a nearby hospital, authorities said.

“The water rescue today went very smoothly,” Raney said. “Our department, along with UT Health EMS and other lake area departments, conducted a joint water rescue training in June. One of the rescue scenarios we practiced extensively was identical to what we encountered today. Richard McFaddin was one of the instructors at the training. We were very fortunate that he was on duty today and responded.”

Gun Barrel City Fire Chief Joseph Lindaman noted that the specialized equipment used in the rescue was acquired by the city last year, and an emphasis on water rescue training began from that time.

“We will take the lessons learned from today and incorporate them into our future training,” Lindaman said.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

TRAFFIC ALERT: Tyler police, fire at scene of fatal wreck on S. Broadway near Toll 49
Tyler police identify man killed in S. Broadway wreck Friday night
Jonas Bare and Cynthia Hovesepian have been found after they went missing for nearly a week...
Missing hikers found after disappearing in Alaskan wilderness for nearly a week
Lufkin City Council members consider ordinance for short-term rental properties
Lufkin City Council members consider ordinance for short-term rental properties
Multiple fire crews have responded to a barn fire.
Crews respond to barn fire in Smith County, work to protect farmhouse
FILE - Effects of Hurricane Hilary were felt along beaches near San Jose del Cabo, Mexico.
Tropical Storm Hilary swirls northward packing deadly rainfall along Mexico’s Baja coast

Latest News

Lufkin weather
Sunday temperatures in Lufkin tie all-time record high
Founder of St. Francis Animal Rescue Ann Doyle-Anderson
House bill changes licensing rules for dog, cat breeders
Founder of St. Francis Animal Rescue Ann Doyle-Anderson
WebXtra: House bill changes licensing rules for dog, cat breeders
Authorities are conducting a missing persons search in Lake Palestine after a boat was found...
Authorities conducting missing persons search in Lake Palestine after apparent boat crash