1 injured in shooting in Nacogdoches parking lot

(Canva)
By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Aug. 20, 2023 at 10:27 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Police responded to reports of a shooting early Sunday and found a man with a gunshot wound to the hip.

Around 12:15 a.m., officers responded to the 1500 block of North Street, where they located a very large group of people in a parking lot, according to a release from the Nacogdoches Police Department.

Officers found a man with a gunshot wound to the hip, and he was taken to a hospital in Nacogdoches by EMS. The man is reported to be stable.

The criminal investigation division also responded to the scene, and multiple law enforcement agencies such as NSO, NFD and UPD assisted.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call the Nacogdoches Police Department at 936-559-2607 or Nacogdoches Crime Stoppers at 936-560-4636.

