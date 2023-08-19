Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check
Thank A Nurse

Weekend Weather At Your Fingertips

Excessive Heat Warning today. Nearing all-time record high temperatures.
Excessive Heat Warning today. Nearing all-time record high temperatures.
By Andrew Tate
Published: Aug. 19, 2023 at 7:26 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST TEXAS, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Happy Saturday, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... Sunny/mostly sunny and hot today. Excessive Heat Warnings are in effect for the entire area, and it is possible we will come close to breaking all-time record high temperatures in East Texas this weekend. Please, take the heat seriously. If you’ll be outdoors this weekend, make sure to stay hydrated and wear sunscreen. If you’re working outside, make sure to take breaks often. Tonight, we’ll see mostly clear skies; temperatures cool into the low 80s and upper 70s overnight. Sunday will be mostly the same as today, again nearing the all-time record high territory. We’ll cool down slightly for the work week, but highs will still be in the triple digits. Expect a few passing clouds from time to time this weekend, and more so next week. Unfortunately, no rain in the forecast for the next seven days. Fire Danger remains Very High for all of East Texas, and burn bans are in effect for nearly the entire area. Please, be safe in the heat and be mindful of the fire situation this weekend. Have a great day.

Copyright 2023 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

TRAFFIC ALERT: Tyler police, fire at scene of fatal wreck on S. Broadway near Toll 49
Tyler police identify man killed in S. Broadway wreck Friday night
Christopher Hardy
Tyler man gets maximum prison sentence for fatal 2021 crash
First Alert Traffic
Hwy 31 at Loop 323 in Tyler reopened to traffic following wreck
Ray Stafford and Susan Bender
Van Zandt County man arrested in connection with California teen’s murder in 1986
A van and truck collided head on Thursday morning.
2 vehicles collide head-on in North Tyler

Latest News

Saturday's Weather At Your Fingertips 8-19-23
Saturday's Weather At Your Fingertips
Evening Weather at your Fingertips Friday 8-18-23
Overnight Weather At Your Fingertips
Evening Weather at your Fingertips Friday 8-18-23
Evening Weather At Your Fingertips Friday 8-18-23
Friday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips
Friday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips