Tyler first responders at scene of fatal wreck on S. Broadway near Toll 49

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 9:42 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Police are directing traffic around a fatal wreck on S. Broadway in South Tyler.

At least one person has died in the wreck, according to police. There were two vehicles involved. A second person was taken by ambulance to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The wreck happened at around 7:15 p.m. in the 9300 block of S. Broadway between Market Square Blvd and Loop 49. Witnesses at the scene say that numerous police vehicles are at the scene, along with Crime Scene Investigation units.

Southbound traffic is restricted to one lane of travel. Northbound lanes are open, but may close if needed as officers investigate. Police are in the roadway directing traffic around the wreck. Please avoid the area if possible, and if you do go through the area, drive slowly and watch carefully for police in the roadway.

