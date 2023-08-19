Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check
Thank A Nurse

‘There’s still life’: Crews working to save Maui’s historic 150-year-old banyan tree

Arborists from around the country are lending a hand in West Maui to save the historic banyan tree in Lahaina. (Source: KHNL)
By KHNL staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Aug. 19, 2023 at 12:22 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAHAINA, Hawaii (KHNL/Gray News) - Tree surgeons from around the country are lending a hand in West Maui to save the historic banyan tree that sits in the heart of Lahaina.

According to the Hawaii Department of Land and Natural Resources, it is documenting what’s being done to save Lahaina’s famed tree.

Currently, crews are doing a process called aeration. They are creating large holes and slices in the soil around the tree to help air, water and nutrients penetrate the soil.

“Right now, there’s still life under every one of the groups and in the mainstream,” said arborist Steve Nimz. “So, that’s where our hope is. Then the rest is up to the tree.”

The team said there are 36 aerial roots — branches that connect down from the edges of the tree to the ground.

The 150-year-old tree is said to be the largest banyan in the U.S. It suffered extensive damage in the wildfires that swept through the town of Lahaina last week.

Copyright 2023 KHNL via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

TRAFFIC ALERT: Tyler police, fire at scene of fatal wreck on S. Broadway near Toll 49
Tyler police identify man killed in S. Broadway wreck Friday night
Christopher Hardy
Tyler man gets maximum prison sentence for fatal 2021 crash
First Alert Traffic
Hwy 31 at Loop 323 in Tyler reopened to traffic following wreck
Ray Stafford and Susan Bender
Van Zandt County man arrested in connection with California teen’s murder in 1986
A van and truck collided head on Thursday morning.
2 vehicles collide head-on in North Tyler

Latest News

FILE - A tuber floats on the Comal River, July 26, 2023, in New Braunfels, Texas, as the area...
Record setting temperatures forecast in Dallas as scorching heat wave continues to bake the U.S.
Photo still of the logo for the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
Amber Alert canceled after 2-month-old found safe; suspect still at large
The results of the races will be posted online Saturday evening.
Sizzlin’ Summer Run brings people together in Tyler
The results of the races will be posted online Saturday evening.
WebXtra: Sizzlin' Summer Run brings people together in Tyler