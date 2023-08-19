Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check
Thank A Nurse

Sizzlin’ Summer Run brings people together in Tyler

The event was hosted by The Freedom Runners, and participants had the option to take on a 5k, 10k or 15k run.
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Aug. 19, 2023 at 12:12 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A couple dozen people showed up for the Sizzlin’ Summer Run at Rose Rudman Park in Tyler on Saturday.

The event was hosted by The Freedom Runners, and participants had the option to take on a 5k, 10k or 15k run.

Free photos of the event were provided, along with medals for all runners. The results of the races will be posted online Saturday evening.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

TRAFFIC ALERT: Tyler police, fire at scene of fatal wreck on S. Broadway near Toll 49
Tyler police identify man killed in S. Broadway wreck Friday night
Christopher Hardy
Tyler man gets maximum prison sentence for fatal 2021 crash
First Alert Traffic
Hwy 31 at Loop 323 in Tyler reopened to traffic following wreck
Ray Stafford and Susan Bender
Van Zandt County man arrested in connection with California teen’s murder in 1986
A van and truck collided head on Thursday morning.
2 vehicles collide head-on in North Tyler

Latest News

Eriel, 14, offers sweet smile while posing for new headshots at the Caldwell Zoo
In search for forever home, Eriel hopes for family that will give her more siblings
Weisman owner/operators Robert and Deb Sorich decided it was time to take the big break.
Longtime Marshall business shutters historic downtown location
16-year-old Cale Barrios was 10 days away from starting his junior year at Cushing High School,...
Corrigan detective honors Cushing student who died in crash
Dr. Michael Maris tending to a dog during a routine check up days before he retires.
Longtime East Texas veterinarian retires after 50 years