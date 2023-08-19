Sizzlin’ Summer Run brings people together in Tyler

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A couple dozen people showed up for the Sizzlin’ Summer Run at Rose Rudman Park in Tyler on Saturday.

The event was hosted by The Freedom Runners, and participants had the option to take on a 5k, 10k or 15k run.

Free photos of the event were provided, along with medals for all runners. The results of the races will be posted online Saturday evening.

