Rehab bus helps Tyler firefighters cool down while working in dangerous summer heat

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - As temperatures soar, firefighters are facing a very dangerous risk: heat stress. Crews are struggling to stay cool, and in Tyler, they depend on a special vehicle to help them stay safe.

Assistant Fire Chief Joey Hooton said their rehab bus has been in operation for two years. Its purpose is to give firefighters a space to cool down.

“This bus alone has been out in the last two weeks, four major extended stays,” Hooton said.

Firefighters can rotate and take time to get re-hydrated and rest while they are out fighting fires. The bus was donated by the city. It was set to be taken out of commission by Tyler City Transit.

“Brookshires Grocery Company painted it, put the stickers on it and gave us the supplies we needed for proper operations,” Hooton said.

Firefighters wear gear that keeps them safe when battling flames and while performing rescues, but it can also be very dangerous to their own safety.

“When they are working in their gear, their core body temperature gets up to 120 degrees, and they have to come out and get some relief,” Hooton said.

The unit is manned from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Fire Station Four in south Tyler. The battalion chiefs can call for its service at any time.

“When this bus gets on the scene, it is a game changer,” Hooton said. “It changes the environment for the guys. It is a huge relief. Other than this, we would have to use a shade tree, and that’s very harsh when it gets up to 108, like it’s going to today.”

During the summer months, extra manpower is also needed, so they can rotate their crews.

