Hudson ISD officer dies on duty at Bonner Elementary

HUDSON, Texas (KTRE) - The Hudson community has lost an officer who worked in the school system.

According to the Hudson Volunteer Fire Department, they responded on Friday afternoon to a medical call at Bonner Elementary. They said they were saddened to discover that it was Hudson ISD Officer Bryan Holley.

Holley did not survive the medical emergency. His cause of death was not stated.

The volunteer fire department shared the news of his death:

“Officer Bryan Holley was a valuable and loved partner of the Hudson Fire Department. He would frequently go outside of his required duties to assist on accidents and other emergencies in the community. He passed away in the performance of his duties. The noble duty of protecting our children each and everyday. Standing between them and the evil in this world. And he did it with a smile. He was a great example of an honorable law enforcement officer and friend to all of Hudson’s kids. The Hudson Fire Department will miss Officer Holley. May his family have comfort knowing the impact he had. Rest easy brother!

Copyright 2023 KTRE. All rights reserved.