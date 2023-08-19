Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check
Thank A Nurse

Dallas visits Washington following Sykes’ 30-point outing

Washington hosts the Dallas Wings after Brittney Sykes scored 30 points in the Washington Mystics’ 83-79 win over the Indiana Fever
Dallas Wings
Dallas Wings(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 19, 2023 at 6:21 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Dallas Wings (17-14, 9-7 Western Conference) at Washington Mystics (15-16, 8-9 Eastern Conference)

Washington; Sunday, 3 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Washington takes on the Dallas Wings after Brittney Sykes scored 30 points in the Washington Mystics' 83-79 win against the Indiana Fever.

The Mystics have gone 10-5 in home games. Washington is fourth in the Eastern Conference with 18.9 assists per game led by Natasha Cloud averaging 5.8.

The Wings have gone 7-8 away from home. Dallas ranks fifth in the Western Conference giving up 83.8 points while holding opponents to 44.0% shooting.

The teams square off for the fourth time this season. The Wings won 90-62 in the last meeting on July 29. Teaira McCowan led the Wings with 18 points, and Shatori Walker-Kimbrough led the Mystics with 14 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cloud is averaging 12.4 points and 5.8 assists for the Mystics. Sykes is averaging 19.8 points over the last 10 games for Washington.

Satou Sabally is averaging 18 points, 8.5 rebounds, four assists and 1.7 steals for the Wings. Arike Ogunbowale is averaging 3.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Dallas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mystics: 4-6, averaging 80.0 points, 29.4 rebounds, 19.2 assists, 9.3 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 86.3 points per game.

Wings: 5-5, averaging 89.3 points, 38.1 rebounds, 21.5 assists, 7.5 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 87.1 points.

INJURIES: Mystics: Elena Delle Donne: out (ankle), Kristi Toliver: out (plantar fasciitis), Ariel Atkins: out (ankle).

Wings: Lou Lopez Senechal: out (knee), Diamond DeShields: out (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Most Read

TRAFFIC ALERT: Tyler police, fire at scene of fatal wreck on S. Broadway near Toll 49
Tyler police identify man killed in S. Broadway wreck Friday night
Christopher Hardy
Tyler man gets maximum prison sentence for fatal 2021 crash
First Alert Traffic
Hwy 31 at Loop 323 in Tyler reopened to traffic following wreck
Ray Stafford and Susan Bender
Van Zandt County man arrested in connection with California teen’s murder in 1986
A van and truck collided head on Thursday morning.
2 vehicles collide head-on in North Tyler

Latest News

School hallway generic
Arkansas school district says it will continue offering AP African American Studies course
John Thurston
Arkansas secretary of state says he’ll run for treasurer next year
Election Day in Louisiana is Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023.
Candidates jump into Louisiana elections, and many races have no incumbent
FILE - Southeastern Conference Commissioner Greg Sankey speaks during SEC Media Days, July 18,...
SEC commissioner calls on Congress to set national standards for athlete compensation
Louisiana State Penitentiary, known as Angola
Juveniles at Louisiana’s Angola maximum-security prison will move to new youth facility in the fall