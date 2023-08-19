Crews respond to barn fire in Smith County, work to protect farmhouse

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Crews are responding to a barn fire on CR 319, north of Tyler State Park.

Authorities have said the barn is fully engulfed, but no other structures are affected at this time. The fire is believed to have started around 3:45 p.m. on Saturday.

Firemen from multiple crews are taking shifts due to the hot weather while working to keep a nearby farmhouse safe from the flames. Authorities don’t know yet what may have caused the fire.

The Smith County fire marshal said the fire is contained at this time, but crews continue to try to extinguish the remaining flames inside the structure.

More information will be released as it becomes available. Smith County remains under a burn ban.

