Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check
Thank A Nurse

Brewers play the Rangers with 1-0 series lead

The Milwaukee Brewers lead 1-0 in a three-game series against the Texas Rangers
Texas Rangers
Texas Rangers(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 19, 2023 at 6:22 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Milwaukee Brewers (66-57, first in the NL Central) vs. Texas Rangers (72-50, first in the AL West)

Arlington, Texas; Saturday, 4:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Freddy Peralta (9-8, 4.01 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 157 strikeouts); Rangers: Dane Dunning (9-4, 3.17 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 97 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Rangers -143, Brewers +121; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Brewers face the Texas Rangers with a 1-0 series lead.

Texas has a 72-50 record overall and a 42-22 record at home. Rangers hitters have a collective .463 slugging percentage to lead the AL.

Milwaukee is 66-57 overall and 33-30 on the road. The Brewers have a 25-12 record in games when they did not allow a home run.

The matchup Saturday is the second time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Adolis Garcia leads Texas with 30 home runs while slugging .509. Corey Seager is 15-for-42 with five home runs and 11 RBI over the past 10 games.

William Contreras has 28 doubles, a triple and 12 home runs for the Brewers. Carlos Santana is 6-for-41 with three home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 6-4, .256 batting average, 2.62 ERA, outscored opponents by 24 runs

Brewers: 6-4, .235 batting average, 4.10 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

INJURIES: Rangers: Josh Jung: 10-Day IL (thumb), Brad Miller: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Nathan Eovaldi: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jacob deGrom: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jake Odorizzi: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Brett Martin: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Brewers: Jean Carlos Mejia: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Blake Perkins: 10-Day IL (oblique), Justin Wilson: 60-Day IL (lat), Julio Teheran: 15-Day IL (hip), Jesse Winker: 10-Day IL (back), Rowdy Tellez: 10-Day IL (forearm), Darin Ruf: 60-Day IL (knee), Eric Lauer: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Garrett Mitchell: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Aaron Ashby: 60-Day IL (labrum)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Most Read

TRAFFIC ALERT: Tyler police, fire at scene of fatal wreck on S. Broadway near Toll 49
Tyler police identify man killed in S. Broadway wreck Friday night
Christopher Hardy
Tyler man gets maximum prison sentence for fatal 2021 crash
First Alert Traffic
Hwy 31 at Loop 323 in Tyler reopened to traffic following wreck
Ray Stafford and Susan Bender
Van Zandt County man arrested in connection with California teen’s murder in 1986
Hudson ISD officer Bryan Holley dies on duty at Bonner Elementary
Hudson ISD officer dies on duty at Bonner Elementary

Latest News

School hallway generic
Arkansas school district says it will continue offering AP African American Studies course
John Thurston
Arkansas secretary of state says he’ll run for treasurer next year
Election Day in Louisiana is Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023.
Candidates jump into Louisiana elections, and many races have no incumbent
FILE - Southeastern Conference Commissioner Greg Sankey speaks during SEC Media Days, July 18,...
SEC commissioner calls on Congress to set national standards for athlete compensation
Louisiana State Penitentiary, known as Angola
Juveniles at Louisiana’s Angola maximum-security prison will move to new youth facility in the fall