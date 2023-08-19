‘Baby Block Party’ at TJC teaches parents about child devolpment

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Tyler Public Library hosted a “Baby Block Party” at Tyler Junior College on Saturday morning that aimed to teach parents about their child and early development.

Parents, with the help of volunteers including medical and childcare professionals, completed an ages and stages questionnaire (ASQ). The ASQ is a common test to measure child development.

“We hope that they see all the things that their child can do, and maybe there are some things their child can do that they never knew,” said Stephen Hidalgo, a youth services assistant at the Tyler Public Library. “Maybe there are things they never tried, and they know, well, we can do this now with our child. We can practice this at home.”

The room was set up for five different tests for separate age groups.

“It gives them a snapshot of how their child is doing at their age at this time,” said Hidalgo. “They get down on the floor and basically play with their child.”

Over 100 families turned out, with families of children up to 3 years old welcome.

“We’re learning so much about how to care for Rose and her development, and we want the best for her, so this is great,” said Ryan Pesseck, a father.

