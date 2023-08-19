‘Abigail’s Guardians’ in Smith County raises funds for kids with Down syndrome

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) -

An East Texas group is dedicated to improving the lives and futures of kids with ‘Down Syndrome’.

2 year old Abigail Jennings of Smith county is helping in a mission to help others like her who have Down Syndrome, and she’s the poster child for ‘Abigail’s Guardians’.

“She is so special to us. Abigail’s Guardians was formed as our group for the Down Syndrome walk this year. we kind of call it ‘Abigails Guardians of the galaxy,” says mother an group board member Amanda Jennings.

Year round the group garners support for more than 400-thousand other individuals with Down Syndrome in the U.S.

“This year our theme is ‘out of this world’. And Abigail was chosen as ambassador for this year,” Amanda says.

Fundraising efforts will support local programs and services, as well as advocacy and public awareness initiatives that benefit all individuals with Down Syndrome.

“This money goes to help the kids, maybe they need help going to summer camp, or maybe their family need help with some bills,” Jennings says.

Every dollar raised goes to the mission miss Jennings works toward.

“50 years ago it was a burden to have a child with special needs or Down Syndrome. Through the years people have learned that these kids and adults are like anybody else they can have normal lives,” she says.

So kids like Abigail will have the opportunity to reach their potential.

“Down Syndrome doesn’t define who they are. People who have downs syndrome are just like anyone else. They can have jobs they can go to college, they can do anything they really set their mind to,” says Amanda.

This years ‘Down Syndrome buddy walk’, which will be held in numerous cities across the country, is scheduled for October 14th.

