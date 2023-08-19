Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
38 students sent to hospitals for heat-related emergencies at Prairie View A&M University

One student was taken by a medical helicopter to Baylor Scott & White in College Station, according to radio traffic.
By Rusty Surette
Published: Aug. 19, 2023 at 9:11 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
PRAIRIE VIEW, Texas (KBTX) - A Friday evening of festivities took a dangerous and distressing turn at Prairie View A&M University’s stadium, as more than two dozen students were quickly overwhelmed by the intense heat.

Just before 10 pm, first responders began receiving reports of students passing out due to dehydration with some having seizure-like symptoms, according to the Montgomery County Police Reporter.

Ambulances and medics from surrounding counties including Grimes, Austin, Fort Bend, and Washington Counties responded to the campus to assist with patient transfers and treatments.

One student was taken by a medical helicopter to Baylor Scott & White in College Station, according to radio traffic. 37 others were taken by ground ambulances, according to Chief of Waller County EMS Rhonda Getschman.

“It’s very easy to overheat quickly in this Texas heat. We highly encourage everyone to stay indoors as much as possible,” said Getschman.

Prairie View A&M shared this statement overnight:

“Following the conclusion of Panther Camp activities, several students reported symptoms of heat exhaustion. Emergency medical professionals were immediately dispatched to the scene to treat students for heat-related illnesses. As a precaution, students are encouraged to monitor themselves and others for symptoms such as high body temperature, dizziness or fainting, confusion, and upset stomach. Individuals exhibiting these symptoms should call 911.”

Among the agencies responding was the Texas Department of Emergency Management and two mass casualty trailers were brought in from Fort Bend County EMS and the City of Atascocita.

Getschman also credited many students on campus for stepping up to help move patients into cooler areas.

