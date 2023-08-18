Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check
Thank A Nurse

WebXtra: Longview conservation group prepares banquet to thank supportes

By Bob Hallmark
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 3:17 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - An East Texas chapter of a conservation group prepares to hold its annual banquet, and thank the numerous supportes who have helped their efforts.

Delta Waterfowl works to preserve habitats and maintain healthy waterfowl numbers, and they owe a lot of that to East Texans and the Greater Longview chapter of the organization.

Set-up is going on at Longview’s Maude Cobb Convention Center for an annual ‘thank you’ by organizers with the organization.

Through agriculture policy efforts and incentive-based habitat programs such as working wetlands, Delta Waterfowl conserves critical habitat for nesting ducks, even building artificial nests for them.

A Canadian-based organzation, they’ve  been a leader in waterfowl research since the 1930s, using innovative techniques from breeding through migration.

Greater Longview chapter chairman Julio Arriola talks about how, since the chapter’s inception 20 years ago, Gregg County has donated $1 million to their efforts.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A van and truck collided head on Thursday morning.
2 vehicles collide head-on in North Tyler
Ray Stafford and Susan Bender
Van Zandt County man arrested in connection with California teen’s murder in 1986
Christopher Hardy, Jr., of Tyler, was booked into the Smith County Jail on a charge of...
Jury finds Tyler man guilty of 2021 fatal crash
Braylon Harris (2) , Georgiann Randall (29)
Amber Alert canceled, 2-year-old found safe
Terran Green
Suspect accused of shooting three officers in Harris County charged with three counts of attempted capital murder

Latest News

First Alert Traffic
Hwy 31 at Loop 323 in Tyler reopened to traffic following wreck
Christopher Hardy
Tyler man gets maximum prison sentence for fatal 2021 crash
Delta Waterfowl banquet
WebXtra: Longview conservation group prepares banquet to thank supportes
Ray Stafford and Susan Bender
Van Zandt County man arrested in connection with California teen’s murder in 1986