WebXtra: Longview conservation group prepares banquet to thank supportes

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - An East Texas chapter of a conservation group prepares to hold its annual banquet, and thank the numerous supportes who have helped their efforts.

Delta Waterfowl works to preserve habitats and maintain healthy waterfowl numbers, and they owe a lot of that to East Texans and the Greater Longview chapter of the organization.

Set-up is going on at Longview’s Maude Cobb Convention Center for an annual ‘thank you’ by organizers with the organization.

Through agriculture policy efforts and incentive-based habitat programs such as working wetlands, Delta Waterfowl conserves critical habitat for nesting ducks, even building artificial nests for them.

A Canadian-based organzation, they’ve been a leader in waterfowl research since the 1930s, using innovative techniques from breeding through migration.

Greater Longview chapter chairman Julio Arriola talks about how, since the chapter’s inception 20 years ago, Gregg County has donated $1 million to their efforts.

