Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check
Thank A Nurse

Videos show flames from engine of plane that returned to Houston airport after takeoff

Videos showed the flames coming from one of its engines.
Videos showed the flames coming from one of its engines.
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 11:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (AP) — A Southwest Airlines plane that had flames shooting out of an engine returned to a Houston airport about 30 minutes after takeoff this week.

The Boeing 737 had been bound for Cancun International Airport in Mexico on Tuesday but returned to William P. Hobby Airport. Videos showed the flames coming from one of its engines.

Videos showed the flames coming from one of its engines. (RICARDO GARCIA, TMX, CNN, RICARDO GARCIA/TMX)

“We felt like a little air pocket going up. And then I heard the boom ... and then you started smelling kind of the fuel,” passenger Jordan Kleinecke told ABC News.

The Dallas-based airline said the plane experienced a “mechanical issue” shortly after takeoff. It landed safely and was taken out of service for review.

A different plane took the passengers on to Cancun, the airline said.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tyler police on campus at Legacy High School.
Tyler police give all-clear after threat at Legacy High
A van and truck collided head on Thursday morning.
2 vehicles collide head-on in North Tyler
Latona Leeann Durrett and Drew Clark Sr.
Cherokee County authorities arrest 2 in connection with drug trafficking
Christopher Hardy, Jr., of Tyler, was booked into the Smith County Jail on a charge of...
Trial begins for Tyler man charged in 2021 fatal crash
Ray Stafford and Susan Bender
Van Zandt County man arrested in connection with California teen’s murder in 1986

Latest News

FILE - A host of class action lawsuits alleged third parties had access to private user...
Deadline approaching to file claim in Facebook’s data privacy case
Videos showed the flames coming from one of its engines.
Passenger records video of plane wing flames
The driver of one of the vehicles was injured, and hazmat reported to the scene.
Traffic signal out until Friday evening after wreck at Hwy 271, NNE Loop 323
The Hurricane Center said that “Hilary has the potential to bring impacts to the Baja...
Hilary grows into major hurricane in Pacific off Mexico and could bring heavy rain to US Southwest