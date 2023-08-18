Tree catches fire outside Flint home after falling on power line

FLINT, Texas (KLTV) - A fire broke out in Tyler after a tree fell on a powerline.

According to the Flint Gresham Volunteer Fire Department, the fire began outside a residence in the 19000 block of Oak Trail Drive in Flint around 12:30 p.m. The house was unoccupied at the time and a neighbor called 911 when they noticed the fire. The fire was extinguished shortly after firefighters arrived.

The homeowner said they don’t plan on staying at their home for the time being due to the danger the tree now presents.

Oncor technicians are currently on-scene to make repairs but said it may be a couple hours before power is restored.

