Traffic signal out until Friday evening after wreck at Hwy 271, NNE Loop 323
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 9:20 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - According to the City of Tyler, a signal is out and cannot be repaired until sometime Friday evening.
The traffic signal cabinet at U.S, Highway 271 and NNE Loop 323 was struck by a truck in a two-vehicle wreck. Police said that at least one driver was injured, but the injuries were believed to be non-live-threatening.
The traffic signal is not working as a result of the wreck, according to the City. Technicians estimate it being fixed by 6 p.m. Friday.
Treat the intersection as a 4-way stop. Drivers are asked to slow down and drive with caution in the area.
