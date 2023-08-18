Traffic signal out until Friday evening after wreck at Hwy 271, NNE Loop 323

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - According to the City of Tyler, a signal is out and cannot be repaired until sometime Friday evening.

The traffic signal cabinet at U.S, Highway 271 and NNE Loop 323 was struck by a truck in a two-vehicle wreck. Police said that at least one driver was injured, but the injuries were believed to be non-live-threatening.

The traffic signal is not working as a result of the wreck, according to the City. Technicians estimate it being fixed by 6 p.m. Friday.

Treat the intersection as a 4-way stop. Drivers are asked to slow down and drive with caution in the area.

The driver of one of the vehicles was injured, and hazmat reported to the scene. (KLTV/Kristine Guevara)

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.