Traffic Alert: Overturned semi-truck blocks traffic on Loop 323 in Tyler

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Drivers are advised to avoid the area of WNW Loop 323 near State Highway 31 as emergency responders work to clear the area after a one-vehicle crash.

According to a report by Tyler Police Department Public Information Officer Andy Erbaugh, at 12:40 p.m., officers responded to that area after a semi-truck overturned on the roadway while attempting to turn north onto Loop 323 from Highway 31. The driver is unharmed.

“As of 1:21 p.m. all northbound traffic on Loop 323 just north of Highway 31 is closed. Traffic is being diverted by officers in the roadway. A wrecker has arrived, but it will take some time for the trailer to be righted and the vehicle towed. At that time, northbound traffic on Loop 323 will re-open,” Erbaugh said. “Please avoid this area if possible.”

