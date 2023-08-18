Sentencing phase begins in trial of Tyler man found guilty in 2021 fatal crash

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The trial of a Tyler man found guilty of intoxication manslaughter moved into the sentencing phase Friday.

Christopher Hardy, Jr., 28, is accused of was indicted by a grand jury in Dec. 2021 for crashing his car into another while intoxicated, killing a passenger, on Sept. 24, 2021. The crash occurred on the intersection of Plantation Drive and Spring Branch Drive in Tyler. The crash killed Hardy’s passenger, Tamyra Campbell, 20, of Tyler.

Hardy was found guilty of the crime in Judge Taylor Heaton’s court Thursday. On Friday, the court moved on to Hardy’s sentencing. The state began by implying they will ask for 20 years incarceration. The state then called an investigator, who confirmed that Hardy had been convicted of evading arrest, resulting in a 45 day jail sentence. The investigator also confirmed a 100 day sentence for possession of marijuana, as well as the handgun and many pills found in Hardy’s crashed car.

The state called a Tyler sergeant who said he believed the pills found in the car were Xanax. The officer stated his belief that the pills were “absolutely” intended for distribution, and could have been worth up to $1,000. He said he believed the gun and pills belonged to Hardy, as he noted that people don’t just throw items like those away. According to the officer, those items alone could substantiate a potential felony offense, and ditching them before police arrived could be considered tampering with evidence.

Another Tyler officer was called by the state, who stated he had responded to a domestic disturbance in 2021 involving Hardy and Campbell. According to this witness, Hardy was attempting to kick down a door in apparent anger while Campbell was yelling in fear. Hardy was in possession of a handgun, the officer said, and appeared to be intoxicated. According to the officer, Hardy had blood on his hands which he claimed to be from breaking a window, and was arrested for public intoxication.

The defense asked if Campbell ever made a complaint about violence during that encounter, and the officer said she did not.

The state then called a Smith County deputy who worked in the jail where Hardy was incarcerated in August of 2022. According to the deputy, moonshine was found in bags under Hardy’s bed and in peanut butter jars behind his toilet during a cell inspection.

The state called Campbell’s sister, the guardian of Campbell’s daughter. According to the witness, Campbell regularly had bruises, which had not happened before her relationship with Hardy. The witness has reportedly been caring for the daughter since the crash, and according to her the girl has become very emotional and has issues sleeping since her mother’s death.

Campbell’s younger sister was then called, who also helps care for the daughter. This witness stated she had stayed with Campbell and Hardy at their residence in Carthage for a time. According to the witness, she had seen Hardy punch, slap, and push Campbell all in the same day. During this altercation, the witness said she got between the two and was thrown onto a couch by Hardy.

The younger sister then recalled a second period of living with the couple, now in Tyler, and said that Hardy was “in and out” of the residence. The witness stated that Hardy was out of a job, and was again physically abusive towards Campbell, including strangulation. The witness said she saw bruises on Campbell during the relationship, which had never occurred before Hardy. She stated she never called the police out of fear Hardy would beat her up.

The state rested their case around 11:30 a.m.

