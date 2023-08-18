New Tyler Lions coach excited to meet fans, begin building team’s new legacy

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The new look Lions got their practice in, avoiding the heat and working out in the fieldhouse Thursday. Coach Rashaun Woods, no longer the new guy, is excited about the season, and the team rally.

“It’s going to be my first time doing something like this, so, I’m excited to meet the fans that are excited for the Lions program. Great opportunity ... hope the turnout is very good, and another thing to be excited about.”

There was excitement in the triple-digit heat. The fans and the players know about the Tyler tradition, and so does the new coach. He has no track record and isn’t responsible for the 2-8 season.

Their big-name player Derrick McFall, headed to UCLA after his senior season, is just the kind of player that can be pivotal in helping Woods turn around a program that has been on hiatus from being a contender.

“I’ve been here six months and I know and heard people talk about this Tyler team. And one of the things that they say that flat out typically burns is, it’s not a JT team. You know, the teams of old that were so dominant of the years before. And that’s a common phrase that I hear, that some people say. And I say I’m tired of hearing it, and I’ve been here only six months.”

Next Friday night Woods and the Lions will host Marshall at Rose Stadium, where Coach Woods plans to start his own winning tradition with the team.

