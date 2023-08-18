Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check
Thank A Nurse

New Texas law aims to extend time to file family violence cases

New Texas law aims to extend time to file family violence cases
By Mariela Gonzalez
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 7:41 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Chances are you or someone you know is a victim of family violence, and a new law will be in place next month to help report cases.

“Domestic violence is happening all around us in the communities that we are in every day,” said Family Crisis Center of East Texas executive director Whitney Burran.

Burran said it is very common for victims of family violence to remain quiet for many reasons and that power of control can contribute why an individual is enabled to come forward and talk about their abuse.

HB 467 will extend the statute of limitations for certain family violence offenses. The current statute of limitations for family violence is two years for misdemeanor cases and three years for felony cases.

The legislation will become law on September 1 and will apply to new cases after that point. Prosecutors will now have three years to file misdemeanor cases and five years for felony cases.

Burren said time is crucial when it comes to legal matters.

“It allows more time for them to come forward and report,” she said.

Burran also said the time extension will help the agency have more time to advocate for victims and as well as “help them navigate through the legal system and also help law enforcement give them more time to look into and investigate these cases.”

If you or anybody you know is seeking help, one can call the center’s 24-hour crisis hotline 1-800-828-7233.

Copyright 2023 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tyler police on campus at Legacy High School.
Tyler police give all-clear after threat at Legacy High
Latona Leeann Durrett and Drew Clark Sr.
Cherokee County authorities arrest 2 in connection with drug trafficking
A van and truck collided head on Thursday morning.
2 vehicles collide head-on in North Tyler
Christopher Hardy, Jr., of Tyler, was booked into the Smith County Jail on a charge of...
Trial begins for Tyler man charged in 2021 fatal crash
Harrison County Coroner Brian Switzer confirms that 24-year-old Jaelan Baker, from...
Military veteran dies in crash while traveling back home after family tragedy

Latest News

National Non-Profit Day is recognized every year on Aug. 17. It's a day to celebrate and...
East Texas Food Bank CEO talks about the importance of National Non-Profit Day
A Wills Point man has been arrested and charged in connection with the 1986 murder of a teenage...
Van Zandt County man arrested in connection with California teen’s murder in 1986
At 7 a.m. sharp, Kilgore Police pulled barricades onto Highway 259.
Kilgore ISD reroutes buses due to road closure, bridge construction
Roadwork, traffic cause concern for business owners in Gladewater
Roadwork, traffic cause concern for business owners in Gladewater
A new law will soon keep animal cruelty offenders from owning pets for 5 years after their...
New law will prevent people with animal cruelty convictions from owning pets