New Texas law aims to extend time to file family violence cases

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Chances are you or someone you know is a victim of family violence, and a new law will be in place next month to help report cases.

“Domestic violence is happening all around us in the communities that we are in every day,” said Family Crisis Center of East Texas executive director Whitney Burran.

Burran said it is very common for victims of family violence to remain quiet for many reasons and that power of control can contribute why an individual is enabled to come forward and talk about their abuse.

HB 467 will extend the statute of limitations for certain family violence offenses. The current statute of limitations for family violence is two years for misdemeanor cases and three years for felony cases.

The legislation will become law on September 1 and will apply to new cases after that point. Prosecutors will now have three years to file misdemeanor cases and five years for felony cases.

Burren said time is crucial when it comes to legal matters.

“It allows more time for them to come forward and report,” she said.

Burran also said the time extension will help the agency have more time to advocate for victims and as well as “help them navigate through the legal system and also help law enforcement give them more time to look into and investigate these cases.”

If you or anybody you know is seeking help, one can call the center’s 24-hour crisis hotline 1-800-828-7233.

