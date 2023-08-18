Lufkin police ask for public help identifying man accused of indecent exposure

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The Lufkin Police Department is stepping up patrol on the Azalea Trail following an indecent exposure incident Thursday morning.

A woman told officers she was walking the trail around 8:15 a.m. when she encountered a thin black male touching himself inappropriately north of Lufkin Mall, according to a report from Communications Director Jessica Pebsworth. The woman said the man called for her, but she quickly walked away.

A short time later, the woman said, she heard someone running behind her. She said she turned to see the same man approaching her, still exposed, Pebsworth stated. The woman told him she was calling police, and he ran away toward the mall.

She described the man as a thin, black male, more than 6′ tall, wearing a black, short-sleeve T-shirt with a faded design, and red, black, and white basketball shorts.

In addition to the increase in patrol, Parks and Recreation staff are also increasing their presence along the trail to ensure park and trail safety.

Detectives are continuing their investigation into the incident. Anyone with information on this crime is asked to contact Lufkin police at 936-633-0356 or Crime Stoppers at 936-639-TIPS.

