Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check
Thank A Nurse

Local group starting petition to decriminalize marijuana in Lubbock

The petition aims to decriminalize possessing four ounces or less of the drug.
The petition aims to decriminalize possessing four ounces or less of the drug.(Quinn Gorham)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 10:02 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A group of Lubbock citizens has started a petition to legalize marijuana possession.

The petition aims to decriminalize possessing four ounces or less of the drug.

In 2019, Texas passed House Bill 1325, legalizing the production, manufacturing and sale of hemp. However, the legalization of marijuana is still heavily debated.

Freedom Act Lubbock released the following statement:

An initiating committee of local citizens has filed paperwork this morning with the City Secretary’s office in Lubbock with the goal of decriminalizing low-level marijuana possession for adults within city limits.

If the required number of signatures are collected from registered voters within the 60 day time limit set by the City, the proposed ordinance to decriminalize marijuana possession in amounts of 4 ounces or less would go before the City Council for a vote.

In the event that the City Council votes the proposed ordinance down, the same initiating committee will have the option to put the issue on a ballot for registered voters in Lubbock to vote on.

At least six other cities in Texas have recently gone through this same process, with their citizens voting overwhelmingly in favor of decriminalizing marijuana within their borders.

Citizens of Lubbock who are interested in signing the petition or those who would like to volunteer to help with signature collection efforts are encouraged to visit freedomactlubbock.org, or contact Freedom Act Lubbock on Facebook and Instagram.

There will also be an official kick-off rally held to collect petition signatures on Saturday, August 26th from 10 am to 1 pm at Wagner Park located at 26th & Elgin Ave.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A van and truck collided head on Thursday morning.
2 vehicles collide head-on in North Tyler
Ray Stafford and Susan Bender
Van Zandt County man arrested in connection with California teen’s murder in 1986
Christopher Hardy, Jr., of Tyler, was booked into the Smith County Jail on a charge of...
Jury finds Tyler man guilty of 2021 fatal crash
Braylon Harris (2) , Georgiann Randall (29)
Amber Alert canceled, 2-year-old found safe
Terran Green
Suspect accused of shooting three officers in Harris County charged with three counts of attempted capital murder

Latest News

A tree caught fire after falling on a powerline outside a Flint home Friday afternoon.
Tree catches fire outside Flint home after falling on power line
First Alert Traffic
Traffic Alert: Overturned semi-truck blocks traffic on Loop 323 in Tyler
This corn field was grown in a most unusual place.
Tyler man makes business pop with tiny cornfield in city
KLTV’s Jamey Boyum talks with Ivan Leon about his father’s corn field which was grown in a most...
WebXtra: Tyler man makes business pop with tiny cornfield in city
City council members are working to approve an ordinance for short-term rental properties in...
WebXtra: Lufkin considers short-term rental ordinance for inspections, fees to ensure safety