TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Just in time for back to school, Lisa Webb, owner of Dough Studio Bakery in Tyler, visited with Mama Steph to show her how she makes her breakfast cookies.

HEALTHY BERRY CRUMBLE BREAKFAST COOKIES

By Dough Studio Bakery

Cookie dough base recipe:

● 1 ¼ cups old-fashioned or quick oats (sprouted is excellent!)

● ½ cup unbleached all-purpose flour. Sprouted whole wheat flour, or gluten-free baking flour blend

● 3 Tablespoons whey or plant protein powder

● ½ teaspoon baking powder (aluminum-free)

● ¼ teaspoon baking soda

● ½ teaspoon xanthan gum (ONLY for gluten-free option & if gf flour blend does NOT contain it)

● ½ teaspoon unrefined salt (such as Redmond Real Salt -or- pink Himalayan)

● ½-¾ teaspoon ground cinnamon (optional)

● 1 Tablespoon golden flax seeds

● ½ cup (1 stick) softened, unsalted butter -or-room temperature unrefined coconut oil

● ⅓ cup unrefined cane or coconut sugar -or- ¼ cup local honey or pure maple syrup

● 2 large eggs (or 3 tablespoons ground flax or chia seed soaked in 7 tablespoons water for a few minutes to thicken)

● 1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract

● ¾ cup freeze-dried strawberries

● ¾ cup freeze-dried blueberries

Add-ins:

● Pepitas (shelled pumpkin seeds) for sprinkling atop before baking

● Nuts, any kind, chopped coarsely

● Seeds (such as flax, chia, sunflower, etc)

● Dried or freeze-dried fruits

● Mini chocolate chips

● Coconut

● Protein powder (3 Tablespoons maximum for the above recipe

● Any other nutrient-packed goodies that you can dream up!

Directions: 1. Preheat the oven to 350 degrees.

2. In a large bowl, combine the oats through flax seeds. (Omit xanthan gum if not using gluten free flour).

3. Combine soft butter and sugar (or honey or syrup) in generous sized bowl or an electric mixer bowl.

4. Cream butter and sugar until lighter in color, a few minutes.

5. Scrape bowl, add one egg at a time, beat until combined, scraping after each addition.

6. Add vanilla extract.

7. Add dry ingredients all at once. Mix until just thoroughly combined, then stir in berries BY HAND.

8. Scoop desired size onto a parchment or silpat lined baking sheet. Press flatter with your hand before putting in the oven.

9. Bake large cookies about 8-9 minutes (till golden brown) and mini’s approximately 5 minutes.

10. Let cool on a wire rack before serving.

11. Store in an airtight container (ziplocs work well).

12. Dough pucks can be kept in the refrigerator for 3-4 days, and up to 6 months (tightly wrapped) in freezer.

13. Allow a few more minutes for chilled and frozen pucks to bake.

Dough Studio Bakery is currently selling to wholesale clients, such as Crema Coffee Co. in Tyler. However, Lisa says that she’s working on getting a retail spot. Stay in touch by visiting her Facebook page.

