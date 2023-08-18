Gun Barrel City fire burns 1.5 acres near West Main Street

GUN BARREL CITY, Texas (KLTV) - A large fire was extinguished near Main Street in Gun Barrel City Thursday evening.

According to a Gun Barrel City Fire Department Facebook post, they, Payne Springs Fire Rescue and Mabank Fire Department responded to a fire in the 1100 block of West Main Street. The post said the fire was located in a heavily wooded area directly behind Chili’s and Taco Casa, which made it difficult to stop the spread of the blaze.

Due to the thick woods, the Gun Barrel City Street Department responded with personnel and heavy equipment to clear a path for fire fighters and make a fire break to assist firefighters. The post said personnel were on the scene for three hours, during which time the fire burned around one and a half acres.

UT Health and EMS also responded to the scene to monitor the conditions of the firefighters in the extreme heat and working conditions.

No injuries resulted from the incident.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.