Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check
Thank A Nurse

Governor Abbott announces disaster declaration request for Ochiltree County residents

Governor Abbott announces disaster declaration request for Ochiltree County residents
Governor Abbott announces disaster declaration request for Ochiltree County residents(kfda)
By Sergio Garcia
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 4:01 PM CDT|Updated: Aug. 18, 2023 at 5:35 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Governor Greg Abbott announced today his request for a disaster declaration for the residents of Ochiltree County.

The disaster declaration is requested rom the U.S. Small Business Administration for those who were affected by the severe weather and tornado that happened in Perryton on June 15.

This announcement comes after trying efforts by the State of Texas to decide if the significant damage caused by the tornado reaches the high threshold for a Presidential Disaster Declaration.

“The damage sustained from the severe weather and tornadoes in June created an economic emergency in Ochiltree County and surrounding counties,” said Governor Abbott. “The State of Texas continues working to ensure Texans impacted by the severe weather recieve the resources and assistance they need to recover. If approved, this disaster declaration will be an important step to help the Perryton community rebuild their homes and businesses.”

If approved, the SBA would provide low-interest disaster loans for Ochiltree County and adjacent counties.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

TRAFFIC ALERT: Tyler police, fire at scene of fatal wreck on S. Broadway near Toll 49
Tyler police identify man killed in S. Broadway wreck Friday night
Jonas Bare and Cynthia Hovesepian have been found after they went missing for nearly a week...
Missing hikers found after disappearing in Alaskan wilderness for nearly a week
Lufkin City Council members consider ordinance for short-term rental properties
Lufkin City Council members consider ordinance for short-term rental properties
Multiple fire crews have responded to a barn fire.
Crews respond to barn fire in Smith County, work to protect farmhouse
FILE - Effects of Hurricane Hilary were felt along beaches near San Jose del Cabo, Mexico.
Hilary weakens to Category 1 hurricane as storm moves within striking distance of Mexican peninsula

Latest News

A study paid for by a law firm indicated Texas was the second most dangerous state for new...
New data highlights dangers for inexperienced drivers in East Texas
The Tyler Public library hosted a "Baby Block Party" at TJC this morning
‘Baby Block Party’ at TJC teaches parents about child devolpment
Two-year-old Abigail Jennings of Smith County is working on a mission to help others like her...
‘Abigail’s Guardians’ in Smith County raises funds for kids with Down syndrome
Two-year-old Abigail Jennings of Smith County is working on a mission to help others like her...
WebXtra: ‘Abigail’s Guardians’ in Smith County raises funds for kids with Down syndrome
Game Warden Chris Swift
Smith County game warden gives advice for storing firearms around children