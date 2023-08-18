Governor Abbott announces disaster declaration request for Ochiltree County residents

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Governor Greg Abbott announced today his request for a disaster declaration for the residents of Ochiltree County.

The disaster declaration is requested rom the U.S. Small Business Administration for those who were affected by the severe weather and tornado that happened in Perryton on June 15.

This announcement comes after trying efforts by the State of Texas to decide if the significant damage caused by the tornado reaches the high threshold for a Presidential Disaster Declaration.

“The damage sustained from the severe weather and tornadoes in June created an economic emergency in Ochiltree County and surrounding counties,” said Governor Abbott. “The State of Texas continues working to ensure Texans impacted by the severe weather recieve the resources and assistance they need to recover. If approved, this disaster declaration will be an important step to help the Perryton community rebuild their homes and businesses.”

If approved, the SBA would provide low-interest disaster loans for Ochiltree County and adjacent counties.

