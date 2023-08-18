Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Friday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips

Record breaking highs will be possible today. Dangerous heat is expected the weekend as well.
By Cody Gottschalk
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 4:40 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! We have a very hot day on tap for our Friday, as muggy 70s this morning will lead to highs ranging anywhere from 103°-107°. An Excessive Heat Warning is in effect for today as we can expect even higher heat index values, likely in a range of 105°-112°+, thanks to the quick increase in unpleasant humidity. Please take this dangerous heat seriously by drinking plenty of water throughout the day and limiting your time outdoors. Children, pets, and the elderly should be watched closely as they are more susceptible to this nasty heat. Dangerously hot temperatures will continue well into the weekend with ample sunshine and dry conditions for all. We are watching for some potential development in the Gulf of Mexico which might bring some scattered rain to parts of Texas sometime next week, although for now any kind of coverage for East Texas looks very limited while highs remain at or above 100°. Folks, we’re more than halfway done with August. Here is hoping that we get a decent cool down sooner rather than later.

